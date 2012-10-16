Billionaire Soccer Club Owner Lists Holmby Hills Estate For $90 Million

The 35,000-square-foot Carolwood Estate in Holmby Hills has just been formally listed at a price that competes with other big-ticket listings on the market. The current owners are asking $90 million for the mansion.



Investor and pro soccer team owner Gabriel Brener is selling the estate, which was built on the land of Walt Disney’s last home, according to The Los Angeles Times. He informally shopped it around for $80 million last year, but now it has been officially listed with The Agency.

The house sits on 3.6 acres and was built in 2001, after Brener dismantled Disney’s barn and moved it to another location.

The estate has eight bedrooms, an unnecessary 17 bathrooms, a movie room, and two safe rooms.

There’s just one listing photo:

Photo: The Agency

And an aerial view of the property:

Photo: Google Earth

