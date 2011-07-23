The Republic Of Gabon Just Bought Senator Ted Kennedy's Old House

Julie Zeveloff
kennedy house

The Republic of Gabon is the buyer of the Kalorama Heights mansion that once belonged to Senator Ted Kennedy, according to Curbed.

The West African country paid $6.5 million for the six-bedroom home, significantly less than the $8 million it was originally listed for.

Sources told Curbed that the home would likely be used by visiting dignitaries and ambassadors.

Sen. Kennedy and his wife Victoria bought the home, which bears a striking resemblance to the White House, in 1998 for $2.75 million.

The house has five fireplaces, an indoor pool, an exercise room, an elevator, and a wine cellar — and is located squarely between DC’s Islamic centre and the Syrian embassy.

The front entrance, flanked by massive columns

The entryway features an elaborate marble design

The dining room is spacious enough for a 50-person banquet

The tiled sunroom opens onto a spacious terrace

French doors in the sunroom

The study has wood-paneled walls and built-in bookshelves

One of six bedrooms

Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet

