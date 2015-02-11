Travis Kalanick's girlfriend: 'Did you just call me a b---h?'

During the eighth annual Crunchies Awards last Thursday, actor/comedian TJ Miller kicked off the event by poking fun at some of the attendees and their startups — but he may have crossed the line when he called one audience member, who happened to be the girlfriend of Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, a “b—h.”

On Monday, that woman — Gabi Holzwarth, a prominent violinist who also works for the “ship anything” startup Shyp — responded to the night’s events in a Medium post, titled, “Did you just call me a b—h?”

In the post, Holzwarth explains why she engaged in a back-and-forth with Miller after he initially called her a “bitch,” mentioning how she was physically assaulted and called “a little bitch” as a young teen.

People continue to ask me if I am ok after this whole Crunchies fiasco — and I can honestly say “Yes, I am.” I can continue on with my life and have a great weekend with my friends and feel even stronger than before, rather than hurt.

For context, feel free to watch what actually happened in the video above: Miller first mentions Kalanick roughly six and a half minutes into his keynote, and after Holzwarth audibly boos, Miller engages her for a solid five minutes, making fun of her dog, and briefly, her Asian heritage. At around 11:11, Miller asks Holzwarth if Shyp involves pressing a physical or digital button to use the service, then asking the audience as an aside, “Is this b—h from Palo Alto?”

