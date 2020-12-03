An influencer's OnlyFans account was deleted after she sold a naked childhood video of herself

Photo by Jared Siskin/GC Images Gabi Demartino is seen on the a boat during the filming of a music video for her new song ‘Champagne Dreams’ on August 05, 2020 in Cape May, New Jersey.

Gabi DeMartino, an influencer with more than 3 million YouTube subscribers, says she took down her OnlyFans page after outrage erupted over a video she sold containing underage nudity.

The 30-second video, which DeMartino captioned “wont [sic] put my panties on,” was a home video of DeMartino as a child lifting her dress to show herself naked. She sold it for $US3.

Critics accused DeMartino of selling unsuspecting fans inappropriate underage sexual content, while DeMartino told Insider her OnlyFans wasn’t sexual – but some past posts were sexual in nature.

OnlyFans contradicted DeMartino’s account and told Insider the page was removed for violating its policies.

A 25-year-old influencer best known for her YouTube vlogs and resemblance to singer Ariana Grande took down her OnlyFans page after selling a clip of herself naked as a child.

Outrage erupted after reports emerged that Gabi DeMartino, who has over 3 million YouTube subscribers and made a cameo in the “Thank U, Next” music video, sold the home video to her OnlyFans subscribers for $US3 with the caption “wont [sic] put my panties on.” DeMartino told Insider that she removed her own OnlyFans account after critics suggested she was marketing inappropriate underage sexual content, but later OnlyFans claimed it removed the account.

Initially, she defended the 35-second video, which depicted a toddler-aged DeMartino lifting her dress to show she was naked underneath.

“Drama channels are trying to make something out of a childhood video of me, that’s hilarious,” DeMartino said over the phone. “They’re reaching.”

But as online backlash grew, DeMartino changed course, apologizing and stating that the video wasn’t intended to be sexual.

“I’m sorry I didn’t think that one through. period. a home-video i love to share w my friends & i use my OF as a ‘finsta’ page where i share stuff as i would w friends,” DeMartino wrote on Twitter.

a childhood video of me on the phone sayin "Nani says put your panties back on" and jumping up and down laughing. I'm sorry I didn't think that one through. period. a home-video i love to share w my friends & i use my OF as a "finsta" page where i share stuff as i would w friends https://t.co/yEgFCPs9zg — gabi demartino (@gabcake) December 1, 2020

OnlyFans is a popular subscription site that allows creators of all stripes to monetise content and sell it directly to their fans. It is predominantly used by sex workers who post pornography, although recently more influencers and celebrities have used it to showcase risquÃ© content and behind-the-scenes footage.

In a statement to Insider, OnlyFans suggested it had a role in the removal of DeMartino’s page, writing “The account in question is deactivated for violation of OnlyFans’ Terms of Service.”

Many of DeMartino’s critics argued that she was selling “child porn,” and some individuals say they contacted local law enforcement in Pennsylvania, where DeMartino lives, as well as the FBI. Child pornography laws in Pennsylvania prohibit filming a child engaged in a “sexual act,” while federal citizen guidance states “a picture of a naked child may constitute illegal child pornography if it is sufficiently sexually suggestive.”

DeMartino’s critics also claimed that her underage video appeared to be marketed in a sexual context, while DeMartino wrote that she was “trolling.” Trolling is internet slang that usually refers to deliberately provoking someone online, typically to incite anger. “It was wrong period,” she added.

Girl just look at the presentation. You’re telling me you’d click and be like omg a toddler ???? naw https://t.co/Gh4zcgO92c pic.twitter.com/hA46snWjot — Spill Sesh (@spillseshYT) December 1, 2020

DeMartino stated that her OnlyFans was not intended to be a sexual page, but rather a “finsta,” a term that refers to a private Instagram shared with close friends. Fans of DeMartino were able to subscribe for $US10.99 a month and pay additional costs for content she sent in direct messages, including the underage video.

DeMartino also wrote in text messages to Insider that “It was NOT a sexual page..” and “that’s the major part of it,” although her previous OnlyFans posts were of a sexual nature.

Previously, DeMartino posted photos and videos to her OnlyFans that included a video of her boyfriend laying on top of her and kissing her, as well as a picture of him groping her. She also posed topless for a “nip slip” image and for one image of her breasts pressed against another woman, who was clothed. DeMartino also posted multiple videos of her twerking.

But on Twitter, she referred to her young audience â€” her “fancy babies” â€” as her intended audience.

“The video was a goofy throwback family moment that I wanted to share with my personal onlyfans fancy babies,” DeMartino wrote on Twitter. “I am sorry that this wasn’t thought out completely I apologise. The video is down now I am sorry again if this came out wrong.”

