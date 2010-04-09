US

Gabelli: Mindless Investors Are Going To Make A Killing In Stocks This Decade

Gregory White

Mario Gabelli, CIO of Gamco Investors, was on CNBC this morning talking about investing in equities. He’s bullish on stocks for the decade.

  • 0:45 Short-term interest rates are ready to go much higher
  • 1:50 Businesses have improved balance sheets and earnings are exploding
  • 2:50 You can’t just judge stocks on broader markets, must look at individually
  • 4:00 Equities are going to produce better returns than bonds over the medium-term
  • 5:10 “Inflation is like toothpaste, when it gets out you can’t put it back in”

From CNBC:

