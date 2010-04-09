Gabelli: Mindless Investors Are Going To Make A Killing In Stocks This Decade

Mario Gabelli, CIO of Gamco Investors, was on CNBC this morning talking about investing in equities. He’s bullish on stocks for the decade.



0:45 Short-term interest rates are ready to go much higher

1:50 Businesses have improved balance sheets and earnings are exploding

2:50 You can’t just judge stocks on broader markets, must look at individually

4:00 Equities are going to produce better returns than bonds over the medium-term

5:10 “Inflation is like toothpaste, when it gets out you can’t put it back in”

From CNBC:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.