Gabelli: Mindless Investors Are Going To Make A Killing In Stocks This Decade

Mario Gabelli, CIO of Gamco Investors, was on CNBC this morning talking about investing in equities. He’s bullish on stocks for the decade.
- 0:45 Short-term interest rates are ready to go much higher
- 1:50 Businesses have improved balance sheets and earnings are exploding
- 2:50 You can’t just judge stocks on broader markets, must look at individually
- 4:00 Equities are going to produce better returns than bonds over the medium-term
- 5:10 “Inflation is like toothpaste, when it gets out you can’t put it back in”
From CNBC:
