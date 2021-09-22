Gabby Petito’s uncle rips the law firm representing Brian Laundrie’s family as ‘beyond disgusting’

Gabby Petito speaks to the camera in her only YouTube upload. YouTube/Nomadic Statik

Gabby Petito’s uncle has slammed the attorney representing his niece’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and his parents.

“In the eyes of the public you are as guilty and complicit with this massive cover-up and stalling tactic,” Steven Petito posted online.

The FBI confirmed Tuesday that it was Gabby Petito’s body that was found in Wyoming.

Gabby Petito’s uncle has slammed the attorney representing his niece’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, and his parents as “beyond disgusting” in the wake of authorities confirming that the young woman was found dead in Wyoming.

“As far as the law is concerned this law firm may be immune due to attorney/client privilege,” Steven Petito wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“But in the eyes of the public you are as guilty and complicit with this massive cover-up and stalling tactic,” the uncle said.

Steven Petito referenced the five-word comment that New York-based Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, told Insider and other news outlets shortly after the FBI announced that Gabby Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide – “May Gabby Rest In Peace.”

“We don’t require nor want [your] empathy,” Steven Petito wrote. “By you trying to show compassion here at this moment is beyond disgusting”

Bertolino declined to comment to Insider on Wednesday regarding Steven Petito’s remarks.

Meanwhile, the FBI confirmed Tuesday that it was Gabby Petito’s body that was discovered in a remote campsite of a Wyoming national forest Sunday after the 22-year-old New York native went missing while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie.

The Teton County coroner initially determined her manner of death to be a homicide, but her cause of death “remains pending final autopsy results.”

Gabby Petito’s younger brother, TJ Schmidt, posted a photo of his sister to Instagram Wednesday morning with the caption: “Gonna miss you till the end gabbs,” along with the hashtag “#justiceforgabby.”

Laundrie was named a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance on September 15 after he returned to the North Port, Florida home, where he lived with his fiancée and his parents, in the van the couple had been traveling in and without the woman on September 1.

Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11, and Laundrie’s family reported him missing on September 17 after they said he went for a hike at a nature preserve nearby their Florida home and never returned.

Authorities across several agencies have been searching the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County for days looking for Laundrie in relation to the case that’s now been deemed a “criminal investigation.”