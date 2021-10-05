Gabby Petito’s father blasts the Laundrie family on ‘Dr. Phil’: ‘They’re cowards’

Brian Laundrie talking to , Utah, on August 12 2021. Moab City Police Department

Gabby Petito, who was found dead last month, was on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie, a person of interest, has been missing since the middle of September.

Petito’s parents appeared on a Tuesday episode of “Dr. Phil.” They believe he’s on the run.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The father of Gabby Petito called the family of her fiancé Brian Laundrie “cowards” on a Tuesday episode of “Dr. Phil.” They appeared on the show several weeks after Gabby’s body was found after she was reported missing on September 11.

“We did everything to find Gabby,” said Petito’s father Joseph Petito. “I haven’t seen them on any TV shows [to] find Brian – why do you think that is?”

Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, embarked on a cross-country road trip on July 2 – posting their van-life journey on social media. Petito’s family reported her missing several days after Laundrie returned from the trip on September 1 without her and after receiving “odd” text messages.

Petito’s body was found on September 19, and her death was ruled a possible homicide.

After discussing Laundrie, who has been missing since mid-September, Joseph called Laundrie a “coward.”

“I’d use some other words, but I can’t use them on your show,” he continued. “Anyone that lived in that house is a coward and they don’t know how to stand up for their actions,” he added alluding to Laundrie’s parents, with whom he lived with.

On Monday, a 911 caller said that they spotted Laundrie on the road in the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina.

Brian’s sister, Cassie, who said she has been unable to communicate with her parents, urged them to come forward if they know anything on Tuesday.

Petito’s father asked civilians to look out for all people who are missing and in need of help during a New York press conference on September 28.

“It’s on all of you, everyone in this room, to do that and if you don’t do that for other people who are missing, that’s a shame because it’s not just Gabby that deserves that,” he said.

Watch the “Dr. Phil” clip below: