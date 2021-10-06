Gabby Petito’s father says he wants to see missing Brian Laundrie ‘in a jail cell for the rest of his life’ if he was involved in daughter’s death

Joseph Petito during a press conference with Florida police regarding the case of his daughter, Gabby Petito, on September 16, 2021. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Gabby Petito’s dad wants Brian Laundrie locked up for life if cops find he was involved in his daughter’s death.

“I want to see him in a jail cell for the rest of his life,” Joseph Petito said on the “Dr. Phil” show.

Laundrie, the subject of an FBI-led manhunt, has been missing since mid-September.

Gabby Petito’s father says he wants to see Brian Laundrie – the subject of an FBI-led manhunt – locked up “for the rest of his life” if authorities find that the young man was involved in the killing of his daughter.

“I want to see him in a jail cell for the rest of his life” if he was involved, Joseph Petito said about Laundrie, his daughter’s fiancé, during an interview on the “Dr. Phil” show set to air later Wednesday, according to a teaser of the episode.

The first part of Phil McGraw’s emotional interview with Joseph Petito, his wife Tara Petito, Gabby Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, and her husband, Jim Schmidt, aired on Tuesday.

In that segment, Joseph Petito called Laundrie, who remains missing, and his family “cowards.”

“I’d use some other words, but I can’t use them on your show,” the dad added. “Anyone that lived in that house is a coward and they don’t know how to stand up for their actions.”

Laundrie, 23, was reported missing by his family on September 17 two days before the body of Gabby Petito was discovered at a remote campsite in Wyoming.

Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Gabby Petito’s mother reported her missing to police in New York on September 11 after the family says they abruptly lost communication with the 22-year-old woman in late August while she was on a “van life” cross-country road trip with Laundrie out West.

Authorities have said that Laundrie returned home to Florida on September 1 with the van the couple had been traveling in and without Gabby Petito. He quickly retained a lawyer and refused to speak with authorities.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in connection to the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

He has been indicted on a bank fraud-related charge for allegedly using Gabby Petito’s debit card in the days following her death.

Laundrie currently does not face any other charges.