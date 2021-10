Wyoming coroner says Gabby Petito’s case became a ‘media circus’ and said others ‘involved in domestic violence’ should get the same attention

Gabby Petito North Port Police Department

The Wyoming coroner who revealed Gabby Petito’s cause of death also said that the case became a “media circus.”

“Unfortunately this is only one of many deaths around the country of people who are involved in domestic violence and it’s unfortunate that these other deaths do not get as much coverage as this one,” Teton County Coroner Brent Blue said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday.

Petito died of strangulation and her autopsy suggests her death occurred 3-4 weeks before her body was found in Wyoming on September 19.

Petito initially disappeared after a cross-country road trip with her fiancé that started on July 2. By September 1, now-missing fiancé Brian Laundrie had returned home with Gabby’s car, but without Gabby.

Petito’s mom first reported her missing on September 11, about a week before her body was found in Bridger-Teton National Forest near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Just two days after her body was found, Blue ruled Petito’s death a homicide.

Laundrie vanished on September 13, his parents said, but was initially reported missing on September 17. His parents said he went for a hike at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County on September 14 and never came home. The FBI and other authorities have been searching the reserve for weeks but have yet to locate any signs of Laundrie.

Laundrie remains the sole person of interest in the case of Petito’s death and, before he went missing, refused to cooperate with authorities, quickly hiring a lawyer himself.

The US District Court for the district of Wyoming indicted Laundrie on September 22 for spending at least $US1,000 ($AU1,360) on Petito’s Capital One debit card after her death. Laundrie faces no other charges at this time.

