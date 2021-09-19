Body thought to be Gabby Petito’s was found near where a family of YouTubers tipped off authorities after seeing her van by chance

Jenn Bethune said the footage was captured on August 27 around 6 p.m. Red White & Bethune/YouTube

Remains matching Gabby Petito’s description were found in a Grand Teton National Park camping area.

YouTubers previously shared a video they said showed a van that looked like Petito’s in that area.

An autopsy on the remains is scheduled for Tuesday.

The remains found in the search for Gabby Petito were discovered near where YouTubers filmed her van before she went missing.

The video was shared on social media by Jenn and Kyle Bethune, who are known on YouTube as “Red White & Bethune.”

The posted the video over the weekend after reviewing their footage in light of the news coverage of Petito’s disappearance. Shortly afterwards, officials announced that a body had been found.

It was captured on August 27 at around 6 p.m. in Grand Teton National Park’s Spread Creek Dispersed camping area, Jenn Bethune told Insider’s Connor Perrett.

The FBI said on Sunday that human remains had been found in that camping area which matched Petito’s description.

The identity has not been confirmed, and the county coroner told CNN that an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Bethune told Insider that she was watching the video back weeks after it was filmed when she saw that her husband had accidentally filmed a white van.

It looked like the one Petito and her finacé had been travelling in, and which police had publicized after Petito was reported missing.

She said her husband had accidentally left the camera recording. When they realized the information could prove useful, she said, they gave the footage to the FBI.

Petito and finacé Brian Laundrie were travelling in a van before her parents reporter her missing on September 11.

Follow live updates on the Gabby Petito case here.