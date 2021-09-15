Gabby Petito in an undated photo Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

Gabby Petito’s mother says her last text said there was “no service in Yosemite.”

But Petito’s mom says she doesn’t believe her daughter sent the message, according to reports.

Petito’s family reported her missing last week after not hearing from her for nearly two weeks.

The last text message sent from Gabby Petito’s cellphone to her mother warned that the now-missing woman did not have cell service in California’s Yosemite National Park.

But Petito’s mom says she doesn’t believe her daughter sent the message, reports said Wednesday.

“No service in Yosemite,” read the last text from Petito’s phone to her mom, Nichole Schmidt, on August 30, Schmidt told the Daily Mail and the New York Post.

Schmidt told the news outlets she is convinced her 22-year-old did not send the text message.

“That text was not from Gabby, I know it!” Schmidt said, according to the Daily Mail.

Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, set out from New York on a cross-country road trip in a converted camper van on July 2, documenting their travels along the way.

Her family reported her missing on September 11 after they grew concerned when they did not hear from her for nearly two weeks. Her last known location is believed to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park.

Police said Wednesday that Laundrie returned home to Florida alone with the van on September 1, 10 days before Petito was reported missing.

The text was received just two days before Laundrie arrived back in Florida.

“The van was in Florida on the first [of September],” Schmidt told the New York Post. “I think I can do the math.”

The family of Gabby Petito blasted the missing woman’s boyfriend on Wednesday, calling his “silence” in the case “reprehensible” as they claimed he left Petito “in the wilderness with grizzly bears and wolves while he sits in the comfort of his home.”

Laundrie has been declared a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.