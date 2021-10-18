Gabby Petito’s mom says she wasn’t worried about her daughter’s road trip because she thought Brian Laundrie would ‘take care’ of her

Nichole Schmidt, mother of Gabby Petito. AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey

Gabby Petito’s mother said she had thought her daughter would be “safe” with fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Nichole Schmidt said she now wants to see Laundrie “in a cell for the rest of his life.”

Laundrie, who is a person of interest in Petito’s case, has been missing for a month.

Gabby Petito’s mother has said that she didn’t worry about her daughter’s road trip with fiancé Brian Laundrie because she thought he “would take care” of Petito.

Nichole Schmidt made the remark in an interview with “60 Minutes Australia,” which aired Sunday. It was Schmidt’s first interview since an autopsy found that Petito, 22, had died by strangulation.

Schmidt said she had supported Petito’s dreams of taking a road trip across the country with Laundrie, whom Schmidt described as being “polite and quiet.”

“I told her to be careful, be safe … to be aware of your surroundings, don’t trust anybody,” she told “60 Minutes.”

“But I felt safe because she was with Brian and I felt like she would be okay. I thought he would take care of her.”

Schmidt told “60 Minutes”: “I want to get him in a cell for the rest of his life.”

Watch the full interview here:

Her husband Jim Schmidt, who is Petito’s stepfather, told the program: “We want vengeance … and justice.”

Schmidt reported Petito missing on September 11, after Laundrie returned alone from the road trip. Laundrie then went missing on September 13, and remains missing.

Authorities have been searching for Laundrie at Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre nature preserve in Florida, but have not found any signs of him.

Survival experts previously told Insider’s Natalie Musumeci that it’s unlikely Laundrie would be alive if he had been hiding out for so long.