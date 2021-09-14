A timeline of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s road trip that ended in her disappearance

Gabby Petito was reported missing by her mother on September 11 after she last spoke to her on FaceTime on August 24. Screenshot via GoFundMe

Van-life blogger and Instagrammer Gabby Petito was reported missing by her mother on Saturday.

The 22-year-old went on a road trip with her fiancé at the beginning of July in their 2012 Ford van.

Petito last talked to her mom on August 24 and was leaving Utah for Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old from New York, has sparked nationwide concern after she went missing during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Petito, who is from Blue Point in Suffolk County, was reported missing last week by her mother after she last made contact with her in late August. Prior to her disappearance, Petito had meticulously documented her and Laundrie’s van road trip across the US on social media.

We’ve constructed a timeline of where and when Petito was based on her social media posts and comments from her family.

Petito and Laundrie started dating in 2019 and lived together in Florida

Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie. Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

Petito and Laundrie moved to North Point, Florida, two years ago, according to the Daily Mail.

They had been dating since March 2019 and got engaged in July 2020, according to posts on both Petito’s and Laundrie’s Instagram accounts.

She wrote: “Brian asked me to marry him and I said yes! @bizarre_design_ you make life feel unreal, and

everyday is such a dream with you ????.”

And he wrote: “My biggest fear is that one day I’ll wake up and it will have all been a dream, because that is what every second has felt like since the moment we found each other. Till death do us part or until I wake up, I’m so happy the answer was yes, Love you hunny.”

The couple embarked on a cross-country road trip in their 2012 Ford Transit van on July 2

The couple departed from Blue Point, New York, her mother Nichole Schmidt told local NBC affiliate KSL.

Petito and Laundrie had been in Blue Point, Petito’s hometown, for Petito’s brother’s graduation ceremony on June 17, according to the Daily Mail.

“She wanted to cross the country in the camper van and live the van life and live free. This was her dream,” Schmidt told the NBC affiliate station KSL.

The trip was expected to conclude in October in Oregon, Schmidt told CBS New York.

Petito’s first Instagram photo documenting the trip was posted from Kansas on July 4

The picture showed Petito posing between a rock formation at Monument Rocks Natural Landmark in Gove County, Kansas.

Laundrie also posted his first Instagram photos from the trip that day, showing their van.

On July 8, 10, and 11, Petito posted photos from Colorado

Petito next posted to Instagram on July 8 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Two days later, she updated her followers, posting a photo in southern Colorado’s Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.

“After going on our first road trip across the country in my tiny car, we felt like there was just so much we missed,” Petito said. “Turning this Ford transit essentially into a camper was such an adventure in itself, but I couldn’t love the way it turned out more! All the places it’s brought us so far have been amazing!”

Petito posted several photos from Great Sand Dunes later that day and again on July 11.

On July 16 and 18, Petito posted of her and Laundrie camping at Zion National Park in Utah

She resurfaced on Instagram on July 16 from Zion National Park in Utah. In the post, she said she and Laundrie had spent the previous two nights camping in the park.

“We hiked up here in about 100° and it was so nice coming back to our campsite, watching the sky fill with dark clouds, and view the lightning storm in the nice cool air of the light rain,” she wrote.

On July 18, Petito posted photos showing their campsite in Zion.

The photos showed the couple’s tent, which was decked out with throw pillows, a blanket, a small guitar, and artwork of the national park created in the style of Vincent van Gough’s “The Starry Night.”

Also on July 18, Petito posted photos of her and Laundrie from The Narrows at Zion, including one of them embracing

On July 21, Petito posted from Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah

Bryce Canyon is about 72 miles (116km) northeast from Zion – about a 1 hour and 20-minute drive, according to Google Maps.

In a July 22 post from Bryce Canyon, Petito said it had rained every night she and Laundrie had camped in national parks.

“Rain sounds like a negative thing when camping, but after coming back from a strenuous long hike in the sun with no shade for miles, it’s nice to lay listening to the cold rain hit your tent and fight (Laundrie) for the blanket,” she wrote.

On July 26, Petito posted a series of photos from Mystic Hot Springs in Monroe, Utah

In one of the photos, Petito showed her and Laundrie kissing in the hot spring.

Another four days passed before Petito updated her Instagram followers. This time, Petito posted from Canyonlands National Park in southeastern Utah. In the post, Petito said that Laundrie hiked barefoot while on the trip.

“If it were up to him, he wouldn’t own any shoes! But I just find it funny how many people comment on the fact that he is barefoot,” she wrote.

“(Laundrie) inspires me everyday on living a more natural lifestyle! Building my feet up so I don’t have to bring my shoes ‘in case,'” she added.

She posted another photo from Canyonlands on July 31 before a 12-day absence from Instagram

She posted a photo on August 12 at Arches National Park in Grand County, Utah.

“On a calm Monday morning, (Laundrie) and I decided to take the highly trafficked hike to the Delicate Arch,” Petito wrote. “Not sure if it’s because it was 7 a.m. on a Monday, but there actually were not as many people on the trail as I expected.”

Petito and Laundrie can be seen seated at the bottom of the Arch, kissing, in one of the photos.

The same day, she posted another series of photos from the same location. Petito posted again on August 19, showing photos of the interior and exterior of the couple’s Ford van. In the post, Petito said she saw a man leave behind plastic trash on a picnic table. Unlike her previous posts, there was no location attached to the photo.

Laundrie, who had also been posting photos of the road trip on Instagram, ceased posting to Instagram one day later, on August 13.

The couple launched a YouTube channel called ‘Nomadic Static’ on August 19

The channel was created in November 2013 but contains just one video, uploaded on August 19. It is registered with an email address belonging to Petito.

The eight-minute video is set to music and features a montage of their trip across the US.

The video also shows several clips of Petito talking to the camera about the trip, including one clip where she talks about heavy rain she experienced. In another clip, Peito puts together a container of yogurt, granola, chocolate, and blueberries with Laundrie in the background.

In that clip, Petito is wearing the same blue tank top and black shorts as she is in her July 30 and 31 photos from Canyonlands.

The video also features a clip of the couple appearing on screen together with Laundrie talking about setting up his hammock on trees in the park.

Petito’s father said he placed an Uber Eats order for the couple on August 21 when they were staying in Salt Lake City

“There was a power outage. She said she didn’t have WiFi, so I ordered her some food,” Joseph Petito told KSL. “I know it was in Salt Lake City. It was the last time I spoke to her.”

Petito’s parents said the couple left Salt Lake City on August 24

Both of Petito’s parents said the couple departed Salt Lake City for Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming three days later, on August 24, where they believe they spent about two days, they told KSL.

Schmidt said she last spoke to Petito when she received a FaceTime call from her on August 24 as she and Laundrie departed Salt Lake City.

Prior to her disappearance, Petito would FaceTime with her mother about three times a week while on the trip, Schmidt told CBS New York.

Petito posted to Instagram for the final time on August 25

The photo showed her smiling and holding a small crocheted pumpkin with the caption “Happy Halloween.”

Like her second-to-last post, the August 25 Instagram post didn’t include any location information.

The photos, however, appeared to be captured in front of a mural featuring monarch butterflies titled “Monarch in Moda” that artist Jane Kim painted at The Monarch, an “artistic hub” in Ogden, Utah, which is about a 45-minute drive from Salt Lake City.

Her family received texts from Petito’s phone until August 30

Schmidt told KSL the family received text messages from Petito’s phone until August 30 but couldn’t be certain that the messages were coming from Petito. Petito said she was heading toward Yellowstone National Park, Schmidt added.

“She seemed OK to me at the time, other than I don’t know where the relationship was going with the boyfriend,” Schmidt told KSL.

Laundrie returned to Florida at an unknown date. He has since retained a lawyer, the Daily Mail first reported.

Her mother reported Petito missing on September 11 and police opened an investigation

Gabby Petito in an undated photo. Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

The Suffolk County Police Department said in a statement Monday they were investigating Petito’s disappearance after Schmidt reported her missing at 6:55 p.m. on September 11.

Police said the van the couple was traveling in – the 2012 Ford Transit van with Florida license plates – had been recovered.

Laundrie has not yet spoken with authorities and has declined to speak with the media directly, offering comment instead through a lawyer.

“We showed up. We see the vehicle. We take the vehicle,” North Point, Florida, police spokesperson Josh Taylor told Insider on Tuesday. “We make an attempt to talk with Brian, and his family declined to make him available, and they gave us the information for his attorney.”

In a statement Monday, the North Point Police Department called Petito’s disappearance “odd” but said it had no evidence that a crime had been committed in North Point.

Laundrie issued a statement through his lawyers on September 14

“This is understandably an extremely difficult time for both the Petito family and the Laundrie family,” Steven Bertolino, the lawyer representing the Laundrie family, said in a statement to Insider on Tuesday. “It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.”

“On behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that the search for Miss Petito is successful and that Miss Petito is re-united with her family,” the statement continued. “On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

Petito’s family also released a statement on Tuesday imploring Laundrie to help with the investigation

“Brian is refusing to tell Gabby’s family where he last saw her. Brian is also refusing to explain why he left Gabby all alone and drove her van to Florida,” Petito’s family said in a statement to Insider through their attorney Richard Stafford.

“These are critical questions that require immediate answers,” the family said.

A GoFundMe fundraiser created by a family friend to support the search for Petito has raised more than $US27,000 ($AU36,882) as of Tuesday evening.

