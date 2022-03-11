Gabby Petito’s family allege Brian Laundrie’s parents knew she had been killed but said nothing

Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie. Courtesy of the Schmidt and Petito family

The family of Gabby Petito has filed a lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents, claiming they knew Petito was killed.

Petito, 22, was found dead at a remote campsite in Wyoming last September. She was strangled, a coroner ruled.

The FBI later concluded that its investigation did not identity anyone else besides Laundrie involved in her death.

The family of Gabby Petito has filed a lawsuit against the parents of the slain woman’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, claiming that they knew Petito had been killed — but did nothing.

Petito was found dead at a remote campsite in Wyoming last September, roughly three weeks after her last known communication.

The aspiring travel influencer was strangled to death and the FBI later concluded that its investigation into the high-profile case “did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

Laundrie died by suicide.

The civil lawsuit, filed on Thursday in a Florida court by Petito’s parents. alleges that Laundrie, 23, told his parents on August 28, 2021 “that he murdered Gabrielle Petito” one day after her death.

That same day, the suit says, the parents spoke to attorney Steven Bertolino and sent him a retainer on September 2. They then refused to cooperate with authorities, putting out a statement that they hoped Petito would be found.

In a statement to Insider, Bertolino said that Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, deny the allegations.

“The Laundrie’s have not publicly commented at my direction which is their right under the law,” Bertolino said. “Assuming everything the Petitos allege in their lawsuit is true, which we deny, this lawsuit does not change the fact that the Laundries had no obligation to speak to Law Enforcement or any third-party including the Petito family. This fundamental legal principle renders the Petitos’ claims to be baseless under the law.”

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had embarked on the road trip out West in a converted camper van last summer, documenting their travels on social media along the way.

A coroner concluded that Petito, 22, died of “blunt-force injuries to the head and neck, with manual strangulation.”

Brian Laundrie returned from the trip to the North Port, Florida, home that the couple shared with his parents without Petito on September 1. Two weeks later, he disappeared.

His body was later found at a Florida nature preserve and authorities say he died by suicide.

The FBI revealed earlier this year that Laundrie admitted in a notebook found near his skeletal remains at the nature preserve that he was responsible for Petito’s death.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.