Gabby Petito’s family announces they’re creating a foundation to help other people with missing children

A makeshift memorial dedicated to missing woman Gabby Petito is located near City Hall on September 20, 2021 in North Port, Florida. Octavio Jones/Getty Images

Gabby Petito’s family are starting a foundation to help people with missing children.

“No one should have to find their child on their own,” her father, Joseph Petito, said Saturday.

Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming after a cross-country road trip with her fiancé.

Gabby Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, announced Saturday that the family will create a foundation to help other families with missing children.

“The Gabby Petito Foundation. No one should have to find their child on their own,” Joseph Petito wrote on Twitter and Instagram. “We are creating this foundation to give resources and guidance on bringing their children home. We are looking to help people in similar situations as Gabby.”

He also included a link to gabbypetitofoundation.org, which requests donations to the foundation in lieu of flowers. Gabby Petito’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday in Holbrook, New York.

The 22-year-old woman was reported missing on September 11, after her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned from their cross-country road trip without her. Gabby Petito’s family hadn’t heard from her since late August.

Gabby Petito’s body was found September 19 in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming. Though autopsy results are still pending, the Teton County coroner confirmed she died by homicide.

Authorities have designated Laundrie a “person of interest” in Gabby Petito’s homicide and issued an arrest warrant accusing him of unauthorized use of a debit card.

Laundrie’s parents have said their son has been missing since September 14. Authorities have been scouring a 25,000-acre Florida wilderness reserve for over a week looking for him.