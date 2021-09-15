Gabby Petito and fiance Brian Laundrie Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

Police say Gabby Petito got into a fight with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, about a week before she was last seen.

Police were called for a domestic disturbance between Petito and Laundrie in Moab, Utah, on August 12 but classified it as a mental health crisis.

Florida police have said Wednesday Laundrie is a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance.

Gabby Petito – a 22-year-old New York woman who was reported missing on September 11 – got into a fight with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, about a week before she was last seen, according to a Utah police report.

According to the report, first obtained by FOX 13 reporter Kim Kuizon on Wednesday, police spoke with Petito and Laundrie while responding to a call of a possible domestic disturbance between the couple in Moab, Utah.

Police later classified the situation as a mental health crisis after speaking with both Petito and Laundrie.

The incident happened on August 12, while Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip that had started in early July.

According to the police report, a witness called police reporting that the couple had “engaged in some sort of altercation.”

Upon speaking with the couple, police learned the incident unfolded after Laundrie had tried to walk away following an argument, the report said.

“[Petito] didn’t want to be separated from the male, and began slapping him,” the report said. “He grabbed her face and pushed her back as she pressed upon him and the van, he tried to lock her out and succeeded except the driver’s door. She opened that and forced her way over him and into the vehicle before it drove off.”

Police who spoke to Petito and Laundrie about the incident after stopping their van said Petito was crying as they spoke with her and told police that she experienced undisclosed mental health issues.

Upon determining it was a mental health crisis, police got Laundrie a hotel room for the night while Petito stayed in their van.

“I instructed both Brian and Gabrielle to take advantage of the time apart to relax their emotions and regain control of their anxiety,” one police officer said in the report.

Petito was last seen on August 24 and last posted on Instagram on August 25.

Petite’s mother reported her missing on September 11 and her current whereabouts are unknown.

Laundrie, meanwhile, has returned home to Florida, where the couple was living before their road trip. He has since retained a lawyer, and has been uncooperative with investigators.

Florida police said on Wednesday that Laundrie is a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance.