Gabby Petito speaks to the camera in her only YouTube upload YouTube/Nomadic Statik

The family of missing woman Gabby Petito published an open letter begging for Brian Laundrie’s parents to help.

Petito’s family alleges that Laundrie’s parents know where Petito is located.

Neither Laundrie nor his parents have spoken to the media or cooperated with the investigation.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Gabby Petito’s family pleaded with the parents of the missing young woman’s fiancé Thursday, begging them in an open letter to help them find their daughter if they have “any decency left.”

“We are writing this letter to ask you to help find our daughter. We understand you are going through a difficult time and your instinct is strong to protect your son,” Petito’s family said in the letter read during a New York press conference held by their attorney Richard Stafford.

“We haven’t been able to eat or sleep,” the family said. “Our lives are falling apart.”

The family said in the letter to Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, that they “believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby. We beg you to tell us.”

“As a parent, how could you let us go through this pain and not help us?” the letter read. “If you or your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located.”

Brian Laundrie has refused to speak to authorities about Petito’s disappearance, despite police and the family of the 22-year-old woman pleading that he help find her. Police have named him as a “person of interest” in the case.

Petito and Brian Laundrie, 23, set out from New York on a cross-country road trip in a converted camper van on July 2, documenting their travels on social media along the way.

According to police records, an officer in Moab, Utah, pulled their vehicle over for speeding and swerving on August 12 to find Petito crying the passenger seat. The officers were responding to a possible domestic violence report but ultimately classified the encounter as a mental health crisis.

But on September 1, Brian Laundrie returned home to North Port, Florida with the van and without Petito, police have said. Petito’s family reported her missing to New York authorities 10 days later.

Petito’s parents believe Brian Laundrie and their daughter left Salt Lake City for Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming on August 24. Police are actively searching the park for any sign of Laundrie’s whereabouts, believing she may be found within its boundaries.

Stafford said at the press conference Thursday that every day that passes and Petito is not found, the family grows more “desperate.”

“They’re at the point where that desperation is turning to anger,” Stafford said.

The attorney confirmed that Petito and Brian Laundrie were engaged to be married, but put their wedding on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is my understanding they were engaged and I know they decided with the pandemic, they couldn’t have a wedding or the wedding they wanted so that was put on hold, and they decided to go on their trip instead,” Stafford said.

But Petito’s family isn’t focused on a wedding.

“Our lives are falling apart,” the family wrote. “All we want is Gabby to come home. Please help us make that happen.”