Gabby Petito’s death has been ruled a homicide, the FBI confirmed

Gabby Petito speaks to the camera in her only YouTube upload

The Teton County Coronor ruled Gabby Petito’s death a homicide on Monday.

The announcement comes two days after authorities discovered her body in the Bridger-Teton National Forest.

Police are searching for Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who went missing on September 17.

Gabby Petito’s manner of death has initially been ruled a homicide, the FBI said Tuesday.

The FBI’s Denver office confirmed on Twitter that the human remains were discovered in a remote area in Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming were Petito’s.

An autopsy was performed on the body Tuesday and Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue’s “initial determination for the manner of death is homicide,” the FBI said.

“The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results,” according to the federal agency.

FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said in a statement that the FBI and its partners “remain dedicated to ensuring anyone responsible for or complicit in Ms. Petito’s death is held accountable for their actions.”

Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, has been named a “person of interest” in the case and remains missing, the FBI said.

Petito and Laundrie set out on a cross-country road trip in a camper van on July 2, documenting their travels and experiences on various social media platforms along the way.

An officer pulled the couple over in Moab, Utah on August 12 to find Petito crying in the passenger seat. According to police records, the officers at the scene were responding to a possible domestic violence report but ultimately classified the encounter as a mental health crisis.

Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1st without Petito, leading her family to report her missing 10 days later. He refused to cooperate with the police investigation into Petito’s disappearance and went missing on September 17, ultimately resulting in the police searching his parents’ home and labeling it a “crime scene.”

The FBI tweeted Tuesday afternoon thanking the public for submitting tips and extended its condolences to the Petito family.

“#FBIDenver thanks the public for their continuing support of this investigation & the valuable tips that have been submitted,” the tweet reads. “We extend sincere condolences to Gabby’s family, friends, and all the people whose lives she touched.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.