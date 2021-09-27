Gabby Petito’s dad urged people at her funeral to leave damaging relationships, an apparent reference to Brian Laundrie

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito. North Port Police Department

Joseph Petito appeared to reference his daughter’s relationship with Brian Laundrie at her funeral.

“If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now,” he said.

Petito’s death was ruled a homicide, and Laundrie is a person of interest.

Gabby Petito’s father told people at her funeral to leave damaging relationships, in an apparent reference to her fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Joseph Petito said at the service on Sunday, according to ABC News: “I want you to take a look at these pictures, and I want you to be inspired by Gabby.

“If there’s a trip you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now while you have the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now.”

Petito’s body was found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on September 19, eight days after she was reported missing. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Her fiancé, Laundrie, is a person of interest in the case. His family reported him missing just over a week ago, and the police are still looking for him.

People who knew the couple said that the pair fought often.

One of Petito’s high school friends told People: “They had very high highs and very low lows. But she always said he was a good boyfriend.”

Witnesses also described seeing the couple arguing on their road trip.