Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Courtesy of Schmidt and Petito family

Gabby Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 after her fiancé returned from a road trip without her.

Police were called to an “incident” involving Gabby Petito and her fiancé on Aug. 12, Fox 13 reported.

Details are unclear. The police said there was “insufficient evidence … to justify criminal charges.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Police in Utah said they responded to an incident involving Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie during their trip, some time before the woman was reported missing, according to a local report.

A search is under way for Petito, 22, who was reported missing on September 11 after Laundrie returned from a cross-country road trip without her.

The couple set out from on July 2 in Petito’s converted van, which has since been recovered by police.

On the basis of the several Instagram posts Petito made documenting their trip – which have since been removed – they appear to have passed through several spots in Utah around the dates of July 16 to August 12.

On August 12, the Moab City Police Department in Utah were called to an “incident” involving the couple, Fox 13 reported.

Little information is available on what happened, and it did not result in an arrest, Chief of Police Bret Edge told the network.

“Our officers did respond to an incident involving Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito on 12 August 2021,” Edge told Fox 13.

“However, neither Brian or Gabrielle were the reporting party … Officers conducted an investigation and determined that insufficient evidence existed to justify criminal charges.”

Edge did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for further information.

On August 12, the day of the reported incident, Petito had made two Instagram posts showing the couple in Arches National Park in Utah’s Grand County. The pictures include one of the couple kissing under Delicate Arch, a rock formation.

Petito did not post to Instagram again until August 19.

Since Petito was reported missing, Laundrie has retained a lawyer and has been accused by Petito’s family of refusing to provide key information to help in the search.