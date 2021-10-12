Search

VIDEO: Gabby Petito’s autopsy report reveals her death was a homicide and that she was strangled

Samara Abramson,Olivia Nemec,Havovi Cooper
  • Gabby Petito’s body was left outside for three to four weeks before she was found.
  • The autopsy report revealed her death was a homicide and she was strangled.
  • Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is the only person of interest and he is still missing.
About the Author
Samara Abramson,Olivia Nemec,Havovi Cooper