Authorities in Grand Teton National Park, where Gabby Petito is believed to have gone missing, found an unidentified body

Sarah Al-Arshani

Authorities in Grand Teton National Park, where Gabby Petito is believed to have gone missing, found a body but have yet to disclose the identity or gender, according to media reports.

The FBI, alongside local law enforcement, have been searching for the 22-year-old woman who was reported missing on September 11. Her family said they haven’t heard from her since late August.

Petito was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie when she disappeared. Laundrie returned to his family home in Florida on September 1 but authorities say he’s been missing since Tuesday.

