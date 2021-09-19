Authorities in Grand Teton National Park, where Gabby Petito is believed to have gone missing, found an unidentified body

- Authorities found a body in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.
- The body has not yet been identified.
- Gabby Petito is believed to have gone missing at Grand Teton.
Authorities in Grand Teton National Park, where Gabby Petito is believed to have gone missing, found a body but have yet to disclose the identity or gender, according to media reports.
The FBI, alongside local law enforcement, have been searching for the 22-year-old woman who was reported missing on September 11. Her family said they haven’t heard from her since late August.
Petito was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie when she disappeared. Laundrie returned to his family home in Florida on September 1 but authorities say he’s been missing since Tuesday.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.