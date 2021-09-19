Authorities in Grand Teton National Park, where Gabby Petito is believed to have gone missing, found an unidentified body

Authorities found a body in Grand Teton National Park on Sunday.

The body has not yet been identified.

Gabby Petito is believed to have gone missing at Grand Teton.

Authorities in Grand Teton National Park, where Gabby Petito is believed to have gone missing, found a body but have yet to disclose the identity or gender, according to media reports.

The FBI, alongside local law enforcement, have been searching for the 22-year-old woman who was reported missing on September 11. Her family said they haven’t heard from her since late August.

Petito was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie when she disappeared. Laundrie returned to his family home in Florida on September 1 but authorities say he’s been missing since Tuesday.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.