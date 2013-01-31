Gabby Gifford's Handwritten Notes From Her Dramatic Gun Control Speech Today

Grace Wyler

Think Progress tweets this photo of former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords’ handwritten notes for her surprise remarks in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s gun control hearing Wednesday. 

gabby giffords speech

Photo: Twitter/@thinkprogress

Although she struggles with speech as a result of injuries sustained after she was shot in the head in 2011, Giffords opened the hearing with these brief remarks, making a dramatic plea for action on gun control. 

Watch her whole speech here > 

