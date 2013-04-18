GABBY GIFFORDS: 'My Feelings Are Clear: I'm Furious'

Following the failure of gun control in The Senate today, former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who famously survived a shooting in Arizona, has an angry op-ed for the NYT.



Speaking is physically difficult for me. But my feelings are clear: I’m furious. I will not rest until we have righted the wrong these senators have done, and until we have changed our laws so we can look parents in the face and say: We are trying to keep your children safe. We cannot allow the status quo — desperately protected by the gun lobby so that they can make more money by spreading fear and misinformation — to go on.

Read the full op-ed here >

