Speaker Of The House John Boehner Never Bothered To Visit Gabby Giffords After She Was Shot

In their new joint memoir ‘Gabby: A Story of Courage and Hope’ astronaut Mark Kelly writes that Speaker of the House John Boehner never bothered to visit Gabby Giffords in the hospital after she was shot in the head.



This despite the fact he was in Houston for the NCAA finals while Giffords was in rehab there. He did however send a get well soon card.

Via The Hill:

“Considering that she was a member of Congress and he was the highest-ranking member, we thought he’d ask to visit Gabby or at least give a call to see how she was doing…Our only contact with him had been a simple get-well card he’d sent a few days after Gabby was injured.”

