In Case You Missed It Here Is The Incredible, Awe-Inspiring Interview With Gabby Giffords

Amidst all the crappy news we have been inundated with of late (or just this week) it’s good to be reminded that amazing, inspiring things still occur in the world.



To wit: Last night Diane Sawyer interviewed Congresswoman Gabby Giffords who (as we all remember) was shot in the head last January, and her husband Mark Kelly. Everything about this interview and their story is amazing.

In the interview Giffords says she hopes to return to Congress but that there is still a lot of hard recovery to be done before that happens and she won’t go back until she’s “better.”

Videos below. Have tissues at the ready.

