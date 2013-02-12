Gabby Giffords Narrates Her Super PAC's First Major Gun Control Ad: 'Let's Get This Done'

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords narrates a new ad out this morning from her super PAC, Americans for Responsible Solutions, urging Congress to act to reduce the nation’s gun violence.



Giffords’ voice presides over the 30-second ad, which flashes to memorials from recent mass shootings in American history — including the one in Tucson, Ariz., where she was shot in the head.

“We have a problem — where we shop, where we pray, where our children go to school,” Giffords says in the ad.

“But there are solutions we can agree on — even gun owners like us,” Giffords says, standing alongside husband Mark Kelly. The ad points out numerous polls that have shown nine in 10 Americans supporting stricter background checks on gun buyers.

“Take it from me — Congress must act,” Giffords says. “Let’s get this done.”

Giffords announced the formation of Americans for Responsible Solutions in January, a response to the elementary-school massacre in Newtown, Conn.

The ad will air Tuesday night in the Washington-area market, coinciding with President Barack Obama’s State of the Union address.

Watch the full ad here:

