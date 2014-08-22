Gabby Giffords Just Gave The Ice Bucket Challenge To The Head Of The NRA

YouTube Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly, prepare to take the ALS ice bucket challenge.

Former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords (D-Arizona), who became a leader of U.S. gun control movement after she was shot in the head in 2011, took the ice bucket charity challenge to the National Rifle Association on Thursday.

After Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida), the chair of the Democratic National Committee, recently released a video challenging Giffords to participate the viral contest supporting Lou Gehrig’s disease research, Giffords and her husband Mark Kelly accepted.

They then challenged, among others, one of the staunchest supporters of gun rights: Wayne LaPierre, the executive vice president and CEO of the NRA.

“We do hope one day we can agree upon more than just supporting ALS and Lou Gehrig’s disease research. So thank you very much everybody,” Kelly said.

Business Insider has reached out to the NRA to find out if LaPierre will also dump ice on his head for charity.

View the video below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.