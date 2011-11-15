Gabby Giffords Learned To Speak Again By Singing Tom Petty's 'Free Fallin' (VIDEO)

Diane Sawyer‘s “20/20” sitdown with recovering Congresswoman Gabby Giffords airs tonight on ABC, and Sawyer showed up on “The View” this morning to tease the interview.



On the show, Sawyer discussed the rehab technique of “overlearning” speech — in the quest to regain her language skills, Giffords repeatedly recited Martin Luther King, Jr.‘s “I Have A Dream” speech and sang Tom Petty‘s “Free Fallin.”

Sawyer’s explanation (click to 2:15) and a clip of Giffords singing below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.