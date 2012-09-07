Gabby Douglas Does Gymnastics During A Performance By Alicia Keys At The VMAs

Olympic gymnastics stars – McKayla Maroney, Kyla Ross, Jordyn Wieber, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas – appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards on Thursday night to introduce a performance by Alicia Keys.



One of the Fierce Five didn’t stop there.

As Keys was belting the lyrics of her new song ‘Girl On Fire‘ with the help of Nicki Minaj, Douglas who had changed from her sparkly dress into a comfortable black leggings and blouse ensemble re-appeared and did a gymnastics routine on stage.

Watch Gabby in the segment below.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

