Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas said eating 3 types of foods helped lead her to victory

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images Gabby Douglas earned three gold medals in 2016.

Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas said learning about nutrition made a “huge difference” in her Olympic performance, earning her multiple gold medals.

Although she never struggled with diets or body image like some elite athletes, Douglas said she did used to eat a lot of unhealthy processed foods.

She said shifting from “junk food” to lean meats, veggies, and healthy carbs helped her muscles recover faster and more efficiently during her rigorous Olympic training.

American gymnast Gabby Douglas is a three-time Olympic gold medalist with even more accolades on national and international stages.

But she couldn’t have done it without the right nutrition plan, she told Insider during an interview Sunday to promote her partnership with Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s travel program.

Growing up, Douglas said she relied too much on “junk food,” high in refined carbs and low in nutrients. Over time, though, she started picking up better healthy habits – less fast food on the road, more healthy snacks like Greek yogurt, fruits, and veggies – since she said she noticed her muscles didn’t recover as well if she ate too much sugar, she said.

Then, when Douglas started a serious healthy eating regimen in preparation for 2016 Summer Olympics, she “noticed a huge difference” in her performance, she said.

Here’s more about how she’s changed her diet, and why those foods can improve athletic performance.

Shutterstock/Jacek Chabraszewski Salmon and asparagus are often on Gabby Douglas’s plate.

Lean meats, vegetables, and complex carbs make up the bulk of Douglas’s diet

Douglas said that she’s been fortunate to have avoided the diet cycles that plague many young female athletes. “I always had a body that was fit, lean, and picked up muscle fast, so I never struggled with diets or body image,” she said.

Still, learning to eat right for her activity level took time.

Douglas’s grandmother, for one, helped her get there, often helping prepare healthy meals structured around lean meat, vegetables, and complex carbohydrates, previously reported,

Specifically, Douglas turned to lean meats like grilled chicken and salmon. These are high in protein and healthy fats, both of which are crucial for muscle recovery and growth. They’re also high in micronutrients like B vitamins and choline, which are important for energy.

Douglas also added in veggies like asparagus and green beans, an important source of not only vitamins but also antioxidants and polyphenols. These compounds, found in plant-based foods, help reduce inflammation, which can speed muscle recovery in addition to keeping your digestion and immune system strong, according to LiveScience.

Finally, to help fuel her hours of working out every day in preparation for the 2016 Olympics, Douglas added in complex carbohydrates like sweet potatoes or pasta, and oatmeal. Carbs are the body’s preferred source of quick energy, but complex carbohydrates like whole grains and starchy vegetables provide added benefits of fibre, starch and micronutrients.

Sweet potatoes, for instance, are high in vitamin A, which is crucial for a healthy immune systems and metabolism, according to the National Institutes of Health. Another complex carb, oatmeal, is a good source of protein but also minerals like manganese, important for growth and development, and phosphorus, which is crucial for healthy bones, according to the NIH.

