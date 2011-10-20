Here's David Einhorn's Presentation That Absolutely Destroys Green Mountain Coffee

Photo: David Einhorn, Greenlight Capital Value Investing Conference

Shares of Green Mountain Coffee took a nosedive on Monday when hedge funder David Einhorn announced he was negative on the stock. The head of Greenlight Capital announced this on Monday during the Value Investing Congress.His 100+ page book details insider trading, negative cash flows and expiring patents. Key takeaway: short this stock now.



One great snippet, the company’s attempt to stave losses from competitors with Starbucks and Dunkin doughnuts deals will erode margins at the company further.

