Man Prints First $1 Million Bill: Sign of Things to Come

As Iran’s president so gleefully reminded us a few days back, the dollar is now “a worthless piece of paper.” At $1.50 per Euro, he’s right. And if the Fed starts printing money to bail out the economy, the situation will only get worse. So a Georgia man got a jump on the inevitable currency redesign and worked up the first $1 million bill.

(He also tried to deposit it at a bank, which didn’t go over too well.)

