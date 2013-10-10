If You're An Entrepreneur, You Won't Want To Miss Startup University

Starting a company is the supreme business challenge. It seems like everything you learn is the hard way.

We can’t promise that attending Startup will make it easy, but we can promise that you’ll learn a ton and gain inspiration and helpful contacts.

This year at Business Insider’s Startup 2013 conference we’ve partnered with General Assemb.ly to run “Startup University.” Choose three classes from a schedule packed with 15 great choices and you’ll soak up business lessons from industry leaders. The lineup includes:

Web Design for Non Designers A class for those who can’t seem to get their site looking just right. Larry Buchanan, The New York Times (formerly The New Yorker)

Raising Startup Capital Learn what options are available for fundraising, how to negotiate a term sheet and cost structure.

Arie Abecassis, DreamIt Ventures; AppStori

9 Mistakes Every E-Commerce Company Makes You’ll learn how to develop effective strategies for your e-commerce business and how to measure what works. Matt and Katie Illes, Nine Lines

Growth Hacking Find out what growth hacking is and learn how to implement your own growth hack strategy to significantly increase your customer base. Conrad Wadowski, GrowHack

Responsive Web Design

Learn the basic concepts and tools needed to design and build a mobile-first responsive web experience.

Nevan Scott, Cantilever

Learn the basic concepts and tools needed to design and build a mobile-first responsive web experience. Nevan Scott, Cantilever Introduction To Marketing Analytics Learn the frameworks and exercises to gain a handle on how to assess the success of all marketing activities.

Matt and Katie Illes, Nine Lines

And many more. For the full list of classes, see the Startup agenda.

In the afternoon, you’ll hear from top entrepreneurs from NYC and the Valley, VCs, and other experts. We’re particularly excited to have the former CEO of Indeed.com — a company that had one of NYC’s biggest exists — on stage sharing how he did it, along with leading investors John Borthwick (betaworks, investor in Tumblr) and Bijan Sabet (Spark Capital, investor in Twitter).

After a great day, enjoy a networking reception with stunning views of the Hudson.

Grab your tickets (at entrepreneur-friendly rates).

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities at Startup 2013, please contact [email protected].

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for Startup updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.