G8 Don't Come Up With A Climate Plan

The world’s biggest countries failed to agree on a climate pact in Italy today.

The industrialized nations of the world can’t reach a consensus on cutting emissions. Before meeting they agreed to a draft that would have the world’s greenhouse gas emissions cut by 50% by 2050, with industrial nations cutting emissions 80%. That agreement came unravelled.

NYT: The breakdown on climate change underscored the difficulty in bridging divisions between the most developed countries like the United States and developing nations like China and India. In the end, people close to the talks said, the emerging powers refused to agree to the limits because they wanted industrial countries to commit to midterm goals in 2020 and to follow through on promises of financial and technological help in reducing emissions.

“They’re saying, ‘We just don’t trust you guys,’ ” said Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists, an advocacy group based in the United States. “It’s the same gridlock we had last year when Bush was president.”

This failure will really hurt the chances of a climate bill getting approved in the Senate. Critics of any climate legislation are quick to point out that cutting emissions in the U.S. won’t stop global warming if China and India aren’t willing to do the same.

