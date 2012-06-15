Some People Are Furious About The Security Company Heading The London Olympics

Photo: Youtube Screenshot

Chances are you might not have heard of G4S. But you should have.The company is the largest private security company in the world and this summer in London, more than 10,000 of its personnel will be providing surveillance and security for the Olympic Games.



But don’t let the numbers fool you though. G4S certainly has more than its fair share of critics and controversies.

