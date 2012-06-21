The Head Of The World's Largest Private Security Firm Predicts Police Privatization Will Spread

Photo: Youtube Screenshot

G4S is not only the world’s largest security firm, it’s one of the largest companies in the world, period.Recently, UK has been freaking out a little over the company, mostly due to the fact the company is supplying 10,000 guards in a deal worth more than £284 million ($445 million).



But probably more worrying than that may be the slow privatization of the police force by G4S. The company is already taking over some civilian duties for one British police force, and more regions may soon be on the table in a deal that could eventually be worth £3.5 billion ($5.5 billion).

Now in comments reported in the Guardian, the UK and Africa head of G4S, David Taylor-Smith, argues that his company will be running large parts of the UK’s police force within five years — and privatization of police services will only spread:

“We have been long-term optimistic about the police and short-to-medium-term pessimistic about the police for many years. Our view was, look, we would never try to take away core policing functions from the police but for a number of years it has been absolutely clear as day to us – and to others – that the configuration of the police in the UK is just simply not as effective and as efficient as it could be.”

