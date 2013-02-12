G4 Is Officially Becoming The Esquire Network

Photo: Esquire

G4 is being rebranded as the Esquire Network in a deal between NBCUniversal and Heart Magazines.The former home of “Attack of the Show” will continue to focus on technology and gaming but will expand to cover “entertainment, food, fashion, women, humour, travel, competition, danger and more,” according to a news release.



The new network will be led by general manager Adam Stotsky, who will work with Esquire editor in chief David Granger to develop the brand.

“There is a vastly under-served audience in cable TV – today’s modern man – and by joining forces with Esquire, we will deliver a multi-platform experience to this upscale, engaged, passionate audience, one that widens the aperture beyond G4’s technology and gaming base,” Stotsky said in a statement. “Esquire magazine brings 80 years of unparalleled insight into what makes men tick, and we will incorporate the best of this iconic brand to produce original shows that build the network for growth and success.”

The network will feature both unscripted and scripted series, as well as movies and specials. New original shows will include the food show “Knife Fight,” executive produced by Drew Barrymore, Flower Films and Authentic Entertainment.

It will be hosted by “Top Chef” winner Ilan Hall and is described as an “underground, after-hours cooking competition where talented chefs go head to head in front of a rowdy crowd of celebrities, critics and die-hard foodies.”

Another original series with the working title “The Getaway” is executive produced by Anthony Bourdain and Zero Point Zero and features well known personalities taking viewers to their favourite cities.

Meanwhile, “American Ninja Warriors” fifth season will air this summer on both NBC and the new network. The network will also air reruns of “Parks and Recreation” and the Starz series “Party Down.”

