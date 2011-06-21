G4 Pulls Ryan Dunn's Show

“Jackass” Ryan Dunn passed away in a car accident early Monday morning, and G4 announced they were pulling his show “Proving Ground.”



The program, which “featured “Jackass” alum Dunn as he tried to recreate in the real world professional stunts from films and TV shows as well as imaginary ones from video games,” debuted last Tuesday with 31,000 viewers.

Eight more episodes exist, but the network decided it would be best to put the program in “indefinte hiatus” after the star’s untimely demise.

