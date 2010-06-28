G20 Officially Reveals Its Total Pointlessness

Photo: The White HOuse

Did you actually expect the G20 conference in Toronto to produce some kind of real “solution” to the budget/spending/debt issues vexing the world’s developed nations?The WSJ has the perfect explanation of what just happened:



With each side pushing, the U.S., and Europe cut what a U.S. official called a “combo deal.” The U.S. agreed to make the goal of halving deficits a G-20 initiative, in exchange for G-20 support for language making growth the top priority, said a European official. President Barack Obama has already made similar deficit commitments back at home.

So… growth is their top priority, and yet leaders are going to halve deficits (by 2013). In other words, everybody gets their cake, etc.

Time to move on.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.