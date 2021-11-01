The G20’s new climate pledge is here – but Australia reportedly challenged the deepest cuts to coal and methane gas emissions

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The G20 nations have signed a new statement vowing to fight climate change.

But the commitment fell short of new binding net zero commitments.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly challenged the draft statement’s language regarding coal power and methane emissions.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australia has signed a new G20 commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on a rapidly warming planet.

But a lack of concrete targets and the nation’s reported carve-outs for coal power means Prime Minister Scott Morrison may face a frosty reception at the pivotal COP26 climate conference.

After two days of discussions in Rome, leaders of the G20 nations, representing global superpowers and some 80 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, presented an official statement overnight.

The statement was expected to set the tone for the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, billed as one of the last chances for world leaders to update their nations’ 2030 emission reduction commitments to keep temperatures from rising more than 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

The G20 communiqué says member states will “accelerate our actions across mitigation, adaptation and finance” with the aim of “ achieving global net zero greenhouse gas emissions or carbon neutrality by or around mid-century”.

However the statement offers no hard commitment to net zero emissions by 2050. China and Russia, two of the world’s biggest emitters and major players in G20 negotiations, have offered their own 2060 targets.

Some 2030 targets were softened or dropped from the final text, with the Sydney Morning Herald reporting Morison opposed a push to scale back methane gas emissions by the end of the decade.

A commitment to wind down coal power stations by the end of the decade was also missing, reportedly after opposition from parties including Australia.

Instead, the statement now affirms that members will “commit to phasing out investment in new unabated coal power generation capacity to do so as soon as possible.”

Even this cuts across Australia’s policy positions, which could leave the door open to further coal power investment on home soil.

The Australian Financial Review reports that in order for the National Party to back the federal government’s net zero by 2050 commitment, the Morrison government has cleared the way for a feasibility study into a brand new coal-fired power station in Queensland.

Speaking after the final G20 statement was released, United Nations secretary-general António Guterres said “I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled — but at least they are not buried.”

While I welcome the #G20's recommitment to global solutions, I leave Rome with my hopes unfulfilled — but at least they are not buried. Onwards to #COP26 in Glasgow to keep the goal of 1.5 degrees alive and to implement promises on finance and adaptation for people & planet. pic.twitter.com/c1nhIDbA8m — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 31, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, Guterres said “old, carbon-burning model of development is a death sentence for their economies and our planet.”

Those threats will linger as Morrison fronts up to the COP26 conference in the coming weeks, as international allies like the United States and United Kingdom push for more ambitious emission-reduction targets before 2030.

In its net zero by 2050 plan, the Morrison government did not overhaul its existing plan to reduce emissions by 26 to 28 per cent of 2005 levels by the end of the decade, instead suggesting that green technologies could boost that figure to up to 35 per cent.

U.S. President Joe Biden has already pledged to halve the nation’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, while the U.K. has targeted an even deeper 68 per cent cut.

With intense negotiations set to take place over the next fortnight, it’s now on Morrison and the Australian delegation to convince the international community that the “Australian way” to combat climate change is good enough for everyone else.