G20 Agrees To "Biggest Reform Ever" Of IMF, And Promises To End The Currency War

Joe Weisenthal

Well, if only reality ever matched rhetoric, everything would be solved.

The IMF’s Dominique Strauss Kahn announced that the G20 countries agreed to the “biggest reform ever” of the international body — the reforms would allocate more power to the non-Western world.

And the countries have announced a pledge to end the currency war. We’ll see how that goes.

