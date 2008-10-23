G1 'GPhone' Launch Fervor? Sure, There Are Lines, But Nothing Like The iPhone

While everyone is comparing features on T-Mobile’s new Google Android G1 ‘GPhone’ versus the iPhone, here’s one place Apple (AAPL) blows the upstart away: Compared to the consumer frenzy when the iPhone 3G came out last July, there’s nowhere near as much excitement for the G1. VentureBeat sees about 150 people in line for the G1 in gadget-obsessed San Francisco, but adds “it’s not anywhere near a phenomenon like the iPhone.”



Here in New York, we’d have to agree. When the iPhone 3G launched, it sold out in every AT&T (T) store we could find, with inventory still depleted a week later. (Apple sold 6.9 million iPhones last quarter.) There’s nothing like that going on at New York’s T-Mobile outlets.

And the rest of the country? Searching Twitter, it looks like there’s some lines for the G1. But no need to camp out.

