This $1.2 million Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen limo is a lavish, bulletproof living room on wheels — see inside

Inkas, a Canadian armoured-vehicle firm, just released its latest creation: a stretched, bulletproof version of the 2020 Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV.

The limo can defend against firearms and grenades, and includes an air-filtration system that keeps out pollutants and bacteria.

Plus, its interior is as lavish as a private jet’s cabin, featuring massaging seats, a 4K TV, and more.

The limo carries a base price of $US600,000, but options can bring that figure north of $US1.2 million.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 – a big, powerful, off-road-ready SUV – is fancy. It should be, too, for its nearly $US160,000 base MSRP. But what $US160,00 won’t get you is bulletproofing. For some, that might just be a deal breaker.

Inkas, a Canadian company specializing in armoured-vehicle manufacturing, has a solution to that problem: its new Mercedes-AMG G63 limo. Stretched considerably and built like a tank, the vehicle can shield passengers from high-powered-rifle fire or a blast from two grenades. It’s also equipped with run-flat tires and a surveillance system.

All of that protection should put even the most important VIPs at ease – and the luxurious limo’s massaging seats, minibar, and entertainment system likely help on that front as well.

Inkas Armoured — a Canadian company that builds all kinds of customised and armoured vehicles — has a new stretched, bulletproof Mercedes-AMG G63.

You might think Inkas stretched the G-Wagen to make room for more seats, but that’s not exactly the case.

What Inkas has done instead, essentially, is create a bulletproof movie room on wheels.

The SUV just has two reclining “captain’s chairs” in back.

They can be specced in leather or Alcantara suede …

… and boast massaging, cooling, and heating features.

They face a 4K TV …

… that lowers at the push of a button, serving as a partition between the front and rear of the limo.

Inkas mounted a control centre between the seats that lets passengers control the entertainment system, which comes with Apple TV integration.

The interior also features a bar with a built-in cooler.

When it comes to armoring — Inkas’ specialty — the company went all out.

The G63 offers up to BR7-level armoring, meaning it can protect against armour-piercing rounds from high-powered rifles, including sniper rifles.

The limo can also withstand the force of two hand grenades detonated underneath it.

Inkas outfitted the G63 with thick, ballistic glass …

… along with run-flats, allowing the G63 to drive even when its tires have been punctured.

Inkas also equipped the car with an air-filtration system that keeps the cabin free from pollutants and bacteria.

Plus, the limo comes with a surveillance system that includes infrared and thermal cameras.

Powering the car is a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8, which puts out 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

The vehicle likely needs every last bit of that power, considering it’s anything but light.

It rides on an upgraded suspension, and Inkas says the car drives almost the same as a normal G63.

An Inkas spokesperson told Business Insider that its G63 limos start at $US600,000, but that they can reach $US1.2 million or more depending on options.

That’s a lot to spend on a car. But if you’re important enough to need an armoured G-Wagen limo, odds are you can probably afford one.

