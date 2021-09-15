G-Eazy attends the Premiere of Warner Bros ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ at Regal LA Live on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rapper G-Eazy was arrested Monday for assaulting two men at a New York Fashion Week party Friday, police said, according to the New York Daily News.

The brawl was over a VIP room at the Boom Boom Room at the Standard Hotel in the Meatpacking District of New York City, People reported.

While celebrating in a VIP section reserved for a private Lacoste clothing company party on Friday, a 29-year-old man approached the group, asking them to move to another location. G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, reportedly punched and kicked the man to the ground, according to authorities.

Then, outside the club, the rapper punched a 32-year-old man in the face, police said.

G-Eazy was taken into custody Monday night and charged with assault. Police gave him a court date at Manhattan Criminal Court on October 1, according to the NY Daily News.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.