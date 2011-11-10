G Adventures Celebrates the End of Tourist Season with Global Campaign

G Adventures, the world’s adventure travel leader, declares an end to the “Tourist Season” today and launches a global campaign dubbed You’ll Never Forget It. Coinciding with the introduction of its 2012 tours, the program features a website, www.youllneverforgetit.com, and an international search for the new faces of the tour operator’s 2013 brochures.



“We’re hoping to inspire people to look at travel in a different way and step outside the confines of all-inclusive resorts and big bus tours to experience the raw, rich and real beauty of our world,” says Bruce Poon Tip, G Adventures’ founder. “Increasingly consumers are seeking more meaningful and engaging experiences when vacationing – unforgettable, life-changing experiences adventure travel creates and offers.”

“We recently polled more than 3,830 travellers worldwide on how they define adventure travel. The survey revealed four principal factors: escaping the mainstream, cultural immersion, nature/wildlife and extreme adventure,” adds Poon Tip. “The results from the poll inspired us to start this movement and formed the foundation of the campaign.”

You’ll Never Forget It

Over the next two weeks, G Adventures will unveil eight videos on www.youllneverforgetit.com . A video, along with an exclusive discount for trips in the corresponding region, will be revealed every two days. Each promotion will be valid for two days until the next video is shared.

From North, Central and South America to Asia, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, the series documents everyday travellers who challenge the tourist identity, as they explore and journey around the planet, uncovering many of the world’s awe-inspiring natural and manmade wonders.

Calling All Adventure Travel Enthusiasts!

On November 21, 2011, G Adventures will launch a global search for the new faces of their 2012/13 brochures and videos. The selected “cast” will travel to one of the hundreds of destinations where G Adventures operates to be filmed and photographed on location.

To be considered, candidates must submit their “unforgettable travel moment” on www.youllneverforgetit.com . Any format is welcome – written, music or photos. Written submissions must not be longer than 420 characters including spaces; and videos cannot exceed three minutes. The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2011.

20 finalists will be shortlisted for public voting between January 9 and February 10, 2012. Winners will be announced on February 14, 2012 and must be available to travel between March 1 and August 31, 2012.

For more information please visit www.youllneverforgetit.com and www.facebook.com/gadventures, and follow @gadventures and hash tag #YNFI on Twitter.

About G Adventures:

G Adventures is an adventure-travel pioneer, offering the widest selection of affordable small-group tours, safaris and expeditions to more than 100 countries on all seven continents. Powered by an international team of passionate travellers, the award-winning trips embrace authentic accommodation, exotic cuisine and local transport to put you on a first-name basis with the planet’s people, cultures, landscapes and wildlife. The intimate, authentic and sustainable approach to small-group travel introduces travellers to the highlights of a destination while offering the freedom to explore it on their own. Whatever your age, interest, ability or budget, G Adventures has a genuine life-changing experience for you. For more information please visit www.gadventures.com .

