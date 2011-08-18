Google Launches An Online Music Magazine With Free Tunes

Google is looking more and more like a traditional media company.



Last month it launched a print magazine, Think Quarterly, on the advertising business, and before that it hired the head of Salon to start what could be a news business.

Now it’s launched a music Web site.

Google Magnifier is mainly about helping users find great free songs they can add to Google Music Beta, the company’s music service.

But those songs are curated by real live editors — not selected by machine algorithms like are at work with Search and most other Google products — and accompanied by editorial content.

There will also be music videos and interviews with musicians.

The site compares itself to the cool cousin who lives in England and always turns you on to new music before your friends get it.

