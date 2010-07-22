Gossip Grind: Today's Wall Street Buzz in 60-Seconds

Goldman Sachs is punishing the Dems for FinReg. Last election cycle, Goldman sent 64 per cent of its contributions into Dem pockets. Now, it’s more like 50 per cent.



Ryan Powell, the world-class Lacrosse player of New York fame will soon be looking for a new job. No word on if any hedge funds or banks have reached out to him yet, but he’d be good for marketing/ IR purposes. He’s got a fantastic life story. After this month’s World Championship in England, 32-year-old Ryan is retiring. (Fun detail: Ryan’s other two brothers are also national championships and All-Americans, AND with no formal coaching.)

organised crime in Italy boosted its earnings by 4 per cent last year to 135 billion euros ($174.6 billion) after the credit crunch. Money laundering activity is up in Berlusconi-land since Italian banks stopped lending and mafiosi have stepped in to fill the funding gap.

Billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein goes free today after a cushy 5 years spent under house arrest. The hedge fund manager and former Bear Stearns trader got a ridiculously easy punishment for assaulting roughly 40 underage girls from Europe and South America in disgusting ways.

“The dating pool is much better [in the Hamptons] than in Florida!” says Cheryl Mercuris, who’s renting a $49.5 million, 14 bedroom mansion because she hopes that a hedge-funder will sweep her off her feet.

An important Lexington banker – the President and CEO of Fifth Third Bank – died on Tuesday in Georgia. Samuel G. Barnes Sr. drowned after he went for a swim in the ocean. He had been in Glynn County for his son’s wedding.

Hedge Fund king George Soros is handing over $11 million in grants to 79 performing arts groups in New York to help boost those in the art world hit hardest by the economic downturn and the resulting government cuts.

Mad Men aficiondos: Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce is moving! When the new season starts Sunday, the Mad Men have relocated from Madison Ave to to the Time & Life Building on Sixth. The Time tower opened in 1959, five years before the period portrayed in the show’s fourth season.

