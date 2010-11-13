In Pictures: Who Did What At The G-20 Summit This Week

Photo: AP

Little was accomplished at the G20 meeting of the nations of the world’s largest economies (as predicted).Although an agreement was made by G-20 leaders to curb “persistently large imbalances”, no specifics were given on how to actually fix them. There was also a pledge to refrain from “competitive devaluation” of currencies without having specific guidelines until next year.



But of course something must have happened this week – other than Korean pop singers’ producing a G-20 song.

To get a clue, we’re looking at what happened at this week’s G20 summit – in pictures.

Nicholas Sarkozy jokes around with Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, centre, talks with Indonesia's President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, right, during a family photo session at the G20 Summit at COEX convention centre in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 12, 2010. Other leaders are Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev, bottom left, Japan's Prime Minister Naoto Kan, left rear, Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, right rear. President Obama and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak agree to disagree for now President Barack Obama and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak with Canadian Prime Minister Stephen in background. President Obama failed to secure a free trade deal with Korea. President Obama talks about something other than re-valuing the yuan with China's President Hu Jintao President Barack Obama meets with China's President Hu Jintao on the sidelines of the G-20 summit this past Thursday. For now, G-20 leaders agreed to refrain from 'competitive devaluation' of currencies but would work out the details for a later date. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner pulls South Korean Finance Minister Yoon Jeung-hyun aside for a serious chat U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner with South Korean Finance Minister Yoon Jeung-hyun during the bilateral meeting between the U.S. and South Korea. Russian President Dmitry Medvedev argues with German Chancellor Angela Merkel Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have a private conversation. India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak share a hug India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and South Korean President Lee Myung-bak give each other a warm embrace. Italy's PM Berlusconi stands awkwardly with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Italy's Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stands with South Korean President Lee Myung-bak and his wife Kim Yoon-ok, right for a photo-op. Barack Obama makes a point President Obama speaks at a news conference at the G-20 Summit on Friday. And anti-Obama protestors gathered outside President Obama's popularity abroad seems to have declined since his election. So did PETA protestors from Planet Pandora Peta protestors found the G-20 Summit as an opportunity to promote their cause. Look at all the people who were against the G20 summit where nothing happened Protestors line up the streets in Seoul. The protestors want bailouts eliminated G-20 protestors make some of their own demands. Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and president-elect Dilma Rousseff walk to dinner together Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and president-elect Dilma Rousseff arrive at the G-20 working dinner at the National Museum of Korea in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2010. Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard arrives to dinner alone, like a one woman island Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard arrives at the G-20 working dinner. Protestors dress up as the G20 leaders and demand an end to poverty Protestors in taekwondo outfits don masks of G-20 leaders. Police battle the protestors Protestors battle with police at the G-20 summit. The Plenary Session takes place around a large round table, knight-style The Plenary Session held at the Seoul Coex centre on Nov. 12. Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner embraces the hands of South Africa's President Jacob Zuma Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner talks with South Africa's President Jacob Zuma prior to the opening plenary session of the G20 Summit in Seoul on Friday. David Cameron takes a break for some tea with Korean Buddhist monks British Prime Minister David Cameron with Korean Buddhist monks. Representatives from almost every country attended the conference World leaders at the G-20 Summit wave to the media. Now, if you thought the G-20 protest was bad... Check out the anti-austerity protest photos from London >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.