A lawyer is trying to get people to sue Fyre Festival with an incredible horror movie trailer about the doomed weekend

People are ready to cash in on the fiasco that was Fyre Festival.

After the three-day music festival — which people paid up to $US12,000 to attend — devolved into a “complete disaster,” with half-built tents, canceled musical acts, and guests stranded at airports, some people are taking legal action.

At least two lawsuits have been filed against the organisers, Ja Rule and tech entrepreneur Billy McFarland, accusing them of fraud, breach of contract, breach of covenant of good faith, and negligent misrepresentation.

Now, personal injury lawyer Philip DeBerard seems to be preparing for another lawsuit, seeking compensation for festival goers who lost money on tickets, airfare or other injuries. He has created a website called Fyre Festival Lawsuit to entice festival goers seeking compensation — and he has a horror movie trailer-style video to match.

The video, which is embedded at the top of DeBerard’s site, starts with images of what the Fyre Festival was advertised to be — straight from the festival’s promotional video. Then, in a “Ring”-like moment, the screen fuzzes over, with words flashing: “WASN’T WHAT IT SEEMED.”

Footage flashes across the screen of people running in the darkness, set to screeching music. Dark photos pop up: a sad cheese sandwich, disaster tents, a shabby concierge shack. Tweets appear on the screen of attendees reporting “refugee” treatment, chaos on festival grounds, and people fighting for food.

Then, a scream pierces through. “FIRE FESTIVAL. HAPPENING RIGHT NOW” the screen reads.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that DeBerard made the faux horror movie trailer himself. The video is uploaded to the YouTube page of women’s website Galore.

Watch the full video here:

